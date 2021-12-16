Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
An upswing in COVID-19 cases and persistent fears of spread are puncturing reopening plans — just as they were taking off.
Driving the news: Producers have canceled theater performances, both on and off Broadway.
- Major concerts are seeing a significant number of no-shows.
- Apple is closing three stores temporarily while restaurant chains like McDonald's had debated shutting down indoor seating.
Why it matters: Businesses hardest hit during the pandemic can’t catch a break.
- Service, leisure and entertainment sectors had started to reopen during a two-month dip in cases in late spring and early summer. They then had to immediately contend with the rise of the Delta variant. And now, they have to manage through the Omicron variant.
The whiplash has barely shifted consumer confidence, but it's caused a reversal of policies for businesses — notably indoor mask mandates. It's also prompted new policies, like Philadelphia’s recent indoor dining vaccine requirement.
- The effect of new cases on bottom lines is immediate — like hundreds of thousands of dollars of lost profits for a week of "Mrs. Doubtfire" shows, the New York Times reports.
- Rescheduled shows put on by Live Nation have driven up no-shows from 12% in 2019 to 17% this year, per WSJ.
On the flip side: At-home stocks are still getting clobbered, as investors largely see an adjustment to a new "mixed reality," says Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital Network.
- Some businesses will operate under the assumption that a new normal will likely involve periodic outbreaks and temporary mitigation measures, she adds.
- "The toolkit to manage COVID is here today, like it wasn't before," Amoroso says.
The bottom line: "We're still on the path forward out of this pandemic. But it's not going to be a straight line to get to the finish line," says Amoroso.