Reopening plans sputter

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

An upswing in COVID-19 cases and persistent fears of spread are puncturing reopening plans — just as they were taking off.

Driving the news: Producers have canceled theater performances, both on and off Broadway.

Why it matters: Businesses hardest hit during the pandemic can’t catch a break. 

  • Service, leisure and entertainment sectors had started to reopen during a two-month dip in cases in late spring and early summer. They then had to immediately contend with the rise of the Delta variant. And now, they have to manage through the Omicron variant.

The whiplash has barely shifted consumer confidence, but it's caused a reversal of policies for businesses — notably indoor mask mandates. It's also prompted new policies, like Philadelphia’s recent indoor dining vaccine requirement.

  • The effect of new cases on bottom lines is immediate — like hundreds of thousands of dollars of lost profits for a week of "Mrs. Doubtfire" shows, the New York Times reports.
  • Rescheduled shows put on by Live Nation have driven up no-shows from 12% in 2019 to 17% this year, per WSJ.

On the flip side: At-home stocks are still getting clobbered, as investors largely see an adjustment to a new "mixed reality," says Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital Network.

  • Some businesses will operate under the assumption that a new normal will likely involve periodic outbreaks and temporary mitigation measures, she adds.
  • "The toolkit to manage COVID is here today, like it wasn't before," Amoroso says.

The bottom line: "We're still on the path forward out of this pandemic. But it's not going to be a straight line to get to the finish line," says Amoroso.

Mike D'Onofrio
12 hours ago - Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia's health commissioner urges against holiday gatherings

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Philadelphia's top doctor is urging people to not hold in-person gatherings with other households during the holidays as the city's COVID-19 cases spike.

What she's saying: Indoor gatherings are "just too dangerous," Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole warned during the city's COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

  • Even fully vaccinated residents and those who have received booster shots need to practice caution, she said, due to risks of breakthrough cases.
  • For those who are still planning on holding holiday gatherings, Bettigole advised keeping them small and having everyone take a rapid test before arriving.
Sam BakerKavya Beheraj
13 hours ago - Health

COVID cases rising with Christmas — and Omicron — around the corner

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are climbing across the U.S., ahead of a busy holiday week that will likely help the virus spread even more.

By the numbers: The U.S. is now averaging about 122,000 new cases per day — a slight increase over the past week, but a 41% spike over the past two weeks.

Tasha Tsiaperas
11 hours ago - Axios Dallas

North Texas coronavirus cases increasing

Expand chart
Caption: Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

There were more than 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dallas County last week and UT Southwestern says it has detected the Omicron variant locally.

Why it matters: Coronavirus cases have been increasing in North Texas since Thanksgiving, and Omicron made up 2.9% of cases nationwide in the past week, according to CDC data.

