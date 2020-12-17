Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

An exodus of renters

Data: RENTCafé; Chart: Axios Visuals

Apartment rents fell this year in 10 of the nation's most expensive cities — like San Francisco, New York, Boston and Seattle — amidst a pronounced exodus by occupants, according to an analysis by RENTCafé, a search website.

  • Rental applications dropped 10% in 2020, according to the site.
  • The median income of renters — which rose in 2018 and 2019 — stagnated at $38,400, the same as last year.

By the numbers: For those who were lucky enough to have expiring leases or break existing ones, there was good news: The national average rent stayed at $1,465 instead of rising, per RENTCafé.

Go deeper

Alison Snyder, author of Science
25 mins ago - Science

How we talk to each other about the tough stuff

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

2020 brought unprecedented challenges for millions of people, but how we talk about our distress, pain and problems can help us cope.

Why it matters: Conversation "partners help, collaborate and validate us as we try to put into words what in some ways are unspeakable difficulties," says Denise Solomon, who studies interpersonal communication at Penn State University.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: Extra doses of Pfizer vaccine could expand U.S. supply — The brewing workplace debate over vaccinations America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Health: CDC: Drug overdose deaths accelerated during pandemic — Study finds nearly 12,000 excess deaths among young adults between March and July — Coronavirus cases hold steady but remain dangerously high.
  3. Politics: Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tests positive — Biden set to take vaccine in public next week.
  4. Business: NYC restaurants fight to stay alive amid COVID-19 restrictions — 2020's been a breakout year for the creator economy.
  5. World: U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsAlexi McCammondJonathan Swan
52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden picks Rep. Deb Haaland to lead Interior Department in historic first

Congresswoman Deb Haaland of New Mexico has been tapped to lead the Interior Department. Photo: BONNIE CASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will name Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) as Interior secretary, according to a source with direct knowledge of the decision, a history-making move that also will test Biden's resolve on energy policy.

Why it matters: Haaland, 60, would be the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, leading the department that oversees the federal government's relationship with 567 federally recognized tribes and 1.9 million American Indians and Alaska Natives.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow