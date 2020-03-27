2 hours ago - Health

Experimental coronavirus treatment's surprising "orphan" designation

Caitlin Owens

Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

When an experimental coronavirus treatment received a special designation from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday, it came as a surprise to the government's top health care officials — including the FDA commissioner.

Why it matters: Top officials aren't normally involved in everyday regulatory decisions. But this particular designation was particularly controversial, as critics quickly questioned whether it was giving an unfair financial advantage to one drugmaker in the midst of a pandemic.

Background: Pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences is running clinical trials to test whether one of its drugs, called remdesivir, is an effective treatment against the novel coronavirus.

  • On Monday, the FDA granted remdesivir status as an "orphan" drug.
  • Orphan status is reserved for drugs that treat rare diseases. It gives their developers lucrative perks, such as an extended monopoly and tax credits.
  • At the time of the designation, fewer than 200,000 people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the U.S., which is the legal threshold for an orphan drug. But the virus is obviously spreading fast, and experts say it could eventually afflict a huge percentage of Americans.

The intrigue: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn and Janet Woodcock, who leads the FDA office in charge of new drugs, weren't aware ahead of time that remdesivir was receiving orphan status, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

Gilead said yesterday that it was asking the FDA to rescind the orphan designation.

Special status for coronavirus drug caught health officials off guard

President Trump and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When an experimental coronavirus treatment received a special designation from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday, it came as a surprise to the government's top health care officials — including the FDA commissioner.

Why it matters: Top officials aren't normally involved in everyday regulatory decisions. But this particular designation was particularly controversial, as critics quickly questioned whether it was giving an unfair financial advantage to one drugmaker in the midst of a pandemic.

Over 100 drugs are in testing in the race to treat coronavirus

Researchers at Copenhagen University in Denmakr work on a potential coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Thibault Savary/AFP/Getty Images

Scientists around the world have started dozens of clinical trials, on more than 100 drugs, in the hunt to find a product that could attack the new coronavirus. More data will be coming soon.

The big picture: Expectations need to be tempered. A vaccine is likely a long way off, and failures are inevitable. But some experimental treatments, while they still require more research, are showing promise.

U.S. health official expects nearly 1M coronavirus tests this week

Vice President Mike Pence (C) speaks at the White House Monday, flanked by (L to R) senior health officials Robert Redfield, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Debbie Birx, Seema Verma, Alex Azar and Stephen Hahn. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn told a news conference Monday that health officials should be able to perform nearly 1 million tests for the novel coronavirus by the end of the week.

Why it matters: Officials in the U.S. and around the world are scrambling to combat a rise in cases of COVID-19.

