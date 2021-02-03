Sign up for our daily briefing

Red Sox owner unveils plans to redevelop streets surrounding Fenway Park

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Courtesy: WS Development

Red Sox owner John Henry is seeking city approval to build 2.1 million square feet of office, residential and retail space on eight acres of land near Fenway Park, the Boston Globe reports.

Details: The project includes plans to permanently shut down Jersey Street (currently closed on game days) to create a pedestrian plaza alongside the ballpark. A mixture of storefronts and taller buildings would line Jersey Street, according to renderings (see above).

The state of play: If approved, the Red Sox would be the latest in a long line of sports teams that have expanded beyond their stadiums and into surrounding neighborhoods through real estate development.

  • MLB owners have been particularly active on this front, as baseball's 162-game season generates heavy foot traffic and buzz throughout the summer.
  • Plus, ballparks have a certain charm that most stadiums and arenas can't touch. Fenway has an aura; you can build an entire district around that.
  • Recent examples: The Braves built the Battery next to Truist Park, the Cubs invested heavily in the Wrigleyville expansion, and the Cardinals built Ballpark Village next to Busch Stadium.

The big picture: Sports stadiums used to be standalone venues (think: in the middle of a parking lot). Nowadays, teams are increasingly treating them as anchors for larger real estate projects.

  • Team owners have leveraged their way into redesigning entire areas of American cities, becoming landlords along the way.
  • They then generate revenue through things like rent and parking fees, and watch their franchise valuations soar accordingly.

Oriana Gonzalez
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer, McConnell reach power-sharing agreement in 50-50 Senate

Photo: Olivier Douliery/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Wednesday that he and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had finalized a power-sharing agreement, breaking a stalemate after weeks of negotiations.

Why it matters: The agreement will allow Senate Democrats to take control of committees, which play a pivotal role in crafting legislation and holding hearings. The Senate will formally pass the organizing resolution later on Wednesday.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
29 mins ago - World

Scoop: Sisi conditions Netanyahu visit to Egypt on support for two-state solution

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to visit Cairo, but Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has a condition: Netanyahu must make a positive statement on the Palestinian issue, such as re-committing to the two-state solution, Israeli sources tell me.

Why it matters: The Egyptians are concerned that they're on track for a rocky start with the Biden administration. They want to reinvigorate their role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to send a positive sign to the White House and to increase their relevance as a partner for Biden.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Spotify has tripled number of podcasts in past year to 2.2 million

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Spotify has tripled the number podcasts on its platform in past year from 700,000 in Q4 2019 to 2.2. million today, the company announced on its Q4 earnings call Wednesday.

Why it matters: Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told investors that podcasts and podcast usage are "highly correlated to user attention and growth" overall on Spotify, which is still primarily used to stream music.

