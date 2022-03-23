RealNetworks debuts face recognition system for doors

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Venerable Seattle software maker RealNetworks is making its first foray into hardware, with a face recognition system businesses can use to control entry to doors.

Why it matters: Keycards remain the dominant system for controlling building access, but remain vulnerable to card swapping, tailgating and other workarounds.

Details:

SAFR SCAN, as the device is known, evolved from the company's existing computer vision and face recognition work.

RealNetworks said that the device can scan 30 people per minute and won't be spoofed by someone holding up a photo of an authorized user, though it might get fooled by identical twins or someone wearing an expensive Hollywood mask.

The device is made in the U.S. and will sell for $1,199 when it begins shipping in May. RealNetworks also plans to install the systems in its own offices.

What they're saying: CEO Rob Glaser declined to say how many people are working on SAFR SCAN, but said, "It’s a significant initiative."