RealNetworks debuts face recognition system for doors
Venerable Seattle software maker RealNetworks is making its first foray into hardware, with a face recognition system businesses can use to control entry to doors.
Why it matters: Keycards remain the dominant system for controlling building access, but remain vulnerable to card swapping, tailgating and other workarounds.
Details:
- SAFR SCAN, as the device is known, evolved from the company's existing computer vision and face recognition work.
- RealNetworks said that the device can scan 30 people per minute and won't be spoofed by someone holding up a photo of an authorized user, though it might get fooled by identical twins or someone wearing an expensive Hollywood mask.
- The device is made in the U.S. and will sell for $1,199 when it begins shipping in May. RealNetworks also plans to install the systems in its own offices.
What they're saying: CEO Rob Glaser declined to say how many people are working on SAFR SCAN, but said, "It’s a significant initiative."