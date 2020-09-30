24 mins ago - Economy & Business

Real-time data show economy's rebound slowing but still going

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: New York Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

The New York Fed's index of real-time data reversed again in the last week, with data continuing to show a slow but recovering economy that is having trouble returning to its pre-pandemic strength.

What happened: The index was unexpectedly weaker given solid data on U.S. retail sales and the massive outperformance of the Conference Board's consumer confidence index.

  • The index had ticked up to -3.84% last week and the latest decline for the week of Sept. 26 comes "in spite of increases in retail sales, steel production, and consumer confidence," the index's authors say.
  • The index was at -4.5% after its previous update on Thursday.

What it is: "The Weekly Economic Index (WEI) is an index of ten daily and weekly indicators of real economic activity, scaled to align with the four-quarter GDP growth rate," per the NY Fed.

The big picture: Other real-time data back the stall out in the New York Fed's data.

  • TD Securities analysts note that the daily Homebase employment series now shows a small decline in not-seasonally-adjusted private payrolls in September and points to a decline in jobs for October.
  • The OpenTable restaurant series "has been volatile, but it appears to be trending up slowly," they note.
  • The analysts expect a positive jobs number in the September jobs report, but only 400,000 jobs added, which would be less than half the consensus expectation of 850,000, according to FactSet.

A similar measure of real-time data from Jefferies rose in the last week, but remains below its September peak, as the month-over-month growth rate "has averaged at just 1.5% over the past month, the slowest pace since the beginning of the recovery."

  • Though analysts caution the September slowdown is likely based on seasonal factors, "i.e. not yet a concern."

7 hours ago - Economy & Business

Conference Board's surging consumer confidence reading may be an outlier

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index rose to 101.8 in September from 86.3 in August after two straight monthly declines.

Why it matters: The reading was the largest increase in 17 years, the best reading since March and was nearly 12 points above consensus expectations.

24 hours ago - Economy & Business

The Fed remains untrusted

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey; Note: Margin of error for the total sample is ±3.2%; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The latest Axios-Ipsos poll shows that Americans' trust in the Fed has been unmoved since last month, with far more Americans saying they have not very much or no trust in the central bank, despite the Fed's latest shift in policy to average inflation targeting.

The impact: The new stance will keep interest rates lower for longer and is expected to provide a boost to job seekers and lower-income Americans who historically have not shared in the nation's prosperity.

7 hours ago - Economy & Business

Lower rates, less risk

Data: St. Louis Federal Reserve; Chart: Axios Visuals

Perhaps more important than sustained demand, the mortgage financing landscape now is "very different from 2006," Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com tells Axios.

By the numbers: She cites metrics like the Mortgage Bankers Association's mortgage credit availability index, which found credit supply at its lowest level since March 2014 in August, and well below where it stood in 2006, at "over 800."

