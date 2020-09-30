Real-time data show economy's rebound slowing but still going

The New York Fed's index of real-time data reversed again in the last week, with data continuing to show a slow but recovering economy that is having trouble returning to its pre-pandemic strength.

What happened: The index was unexpectedly weaker given solid data on U.S. retail sales and the massive outperformance of the Conference Board's consumer confidence index.

The index had ticked up to -3.84% last week and the latest decline for the week of Sept. 26 comes "in spite of increases in retail sales, steel production, and consumer confidence," the index's authors say.

The index was at -4.5% after its previous update on Thursday.

What it is: "The Weekly Economic Index (WEI) is an index of ten daily and weekly indicators of real economic activity, scaled to align with the four-quarter GDP growth rate," per the NY Fed.

The big picture: Other real-time data back the stall out in the New York Fed's data.

TD Securities analysts note that the daily Homebase employment series now shows a small decline in not-seasonally-adjusted private payrolls in September and points to a decline in jobs for October.

The OpenTable restaurant series "has been volatile, but it appears to be trending up slowly," they note.

The analysts expect a positive jobs number in the September jobs report, but only 400,000 jobs added, which would be less than half the consensus expectation of 850,000, according to FactSet.

A similar measure of real-time data from Jefferies rose in the last week, but remains below its September peak, as the month-over-month growth rate "has averaged at just 1.5% over the past month, the slowest pace since the beginning of the recovery."