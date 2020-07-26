1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Reagan foundation tells Trump campaign, RNC to stop using Reagan to fundraise

Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has asked the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee to stop using Ronald Reagan's name, image and likeness to raise money for President Trump's 2020 re-election, the Washington Post first reported.

The state of play: The request came after the Trump campaign and RNC began selling two commemorative coins — one with Reagan's image and the other with Trump's — for anyone who donated $45 or more to Trump's campaign.

  • The foundation can't stop every group and individual using Reagan's name and likeness, but it claims the right to stop groups from using it for political or commercial gain, according to the Post.
  • Trump has often drawn parallels between himself and Reagan, and his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan is an adaptation of one used by Reagan in the 1980s.

What they're saying: Frederick Ryan, the chairman of the board of trustees of the Reagan foundation, is also the CEO and publisher of the Washington Post. Trump tweeted on Sunday: "So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation, and RINO Paul Ryan is on the Board of Fox, which has been terrible. We will win anyway, even with the phony @FoxNews suppression polls (which have been seriously wrong for 5 years)!"

Orion Rummler
Updated 2 mins ago - Health

16 states set single-day coronavirus records last week

Data: COVID Tracking Project and state health department data compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti and Naema Ahmed/Axios

16 states week set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health departments. Eight states surpassed records set the previous week.

The big picture: California has topped Florida and New York in reporting the most cases of any state in the country.

Axios
Updated 48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 16,128,334 — Total deaths: 646,812 — Total recoveries — 9,300,881Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 4,212,057 — Total deaths: 146,732 — Total recoveries: 1,279,414 — Total tested: 50,635,683Map.
  3. World: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus.
  4. Health: Ex-CDC head: Total tests conducted is a "useless number" if results are delayed — Trump testing czar concedes turnaround time for testing is still too long.
  5. Congress: Pelosi rules out liability protections for employers of "essential workers" — White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages.
Fadel Allassan
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge for final time

The body of the late Rep. John Lewis was transported Sunday across the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., where the civil rights icon first helped lead a march for voting rights in 1965.

Why it matters: The march, in which Lewis and other activists were beaten by police officers who attacked them with clubs, became known as "Bloody Sunday" and was a critical turning point in the civil rights movement. The event helped lead to the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.

