In photos: Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's on Friday has prompted a look-back on her life and career as engineer of the legal fight for women's rights.

The big picture: Ginsburg's death initiates what's likely to be a tumultuous political fight over her successor, and propels the court vacancy into the forefront of the presidential race.

A look at her life:

In Manhattan, this painting is in a storefront on Broadway. Photo: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

On Aug. 10, 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes the oath from Chief Justice William Rehnquist (right) during an East Room ceremony with President Clinton. Ginsburg's late husband, Martin holds the Bible.

RBG and her husband, John Ginsburg, attend a gala dinner in 2000. Photo: Karin Cooper/Liaison

RBG receives an honorary degree from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in 2004. Photo: Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images

RBG in 2013. Photo: Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images

RBG arriving for President Obama's State of the Union in 2015. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

RBG with her fellow Supreme Court judges. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mourners gather at the Supreme Court on Sept. 18. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images