Politics & Policy

In photos: Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's on Friday has prompted a look-back on her life and career as engineer of the legal fight for women's rights.

The big picture: Ginsburg's death initiates what's likely to be a tumultuous political fight over her successor, and propels the court vacancy into the forefront of the presidential race.

A look at her life:

In Manhattan, this painting is in a storefront on Broadway. Photo: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
On Aug. 10, 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes the oath from Chief Justice William Rehnquist (right) during an East Room ceremony with President Clinton. Ginsburg's late husband, Martin holds the Bible.
RBG and her husband, John Ginsburg, attend a gala dinner in 2000. Photo: Karin Cooper/Liaison
RBG receives an honorary degree from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in 2004. Photo: Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images
RBG in 2013. Photo: Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images
RBG arriving for President Obama's State of the Union in 2015. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call
RBG with her fellow Supreme Court judges. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Mourners gather at the Supreme Court on Sept. 18. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Politics & Policy

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87, the Supreme Court announced Friday evening.

The big picture: Ginsburg had suffered from serious health issues over the past few years. As an attorney and then as a justice Ginsburg cemented a legacy as one of the foremost champions of women's rights, raising gender equality to a constitutional issue. Her death sets up a fight over filling a Supreme Court seat with less than 50 days until the election.

Jacob Knutson
Politics & Policy

What they're saying: Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a "tireless and resolute champion of justice"

Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaking in February. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Democratic and Republican lawmakers along with other leading figures paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday night at age 87.

What they're saying: “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Jacob Knutson
Politics & Policy

Trump: Ruth Bader Ginsburg "led an amazing life"

Trump speaking in Bemidji, Minnesota, on Sept. 18. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "led an amazing life," after he finished a campaign rally in Bemidji, Minnesota, and learned of her death.

What he's saying: "I’m sad to hear,” Trump told the press pool before boarding Air Force One. "She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life."

