Raptors president facing possible battery charges

After the Toronto Raptors won the national NBA title, the team's president Masai Ujiri faces possible battery charges for allegedly hitting a sheriff's deputy, but other witnesses have a different story, reports AP.

Details: Police are planning to submit a complaint of battery against Ujiri for allegedly hitting a sheriff's deputy in the face when trying to rush the court to celebrate the Raptors win, per AP. The team president supposedly didn't show proper credentials to get to the court, and a shoving battle ensued between him and the deputy. Witnesses are claiming they didn't see the deputy ask for credentials, and they also refute that Ujiri hit the deputy in the face, says AP.

Go deeper: