Sen. Rand Paul spoke on the second night of the Republican National Convention, saying he is "proud" of the job President Trump has done during his first term.

Details: "I don’t always agree with him. But our occasional policy differences are far outweighed by our significant agreements. But more important than simple agreement is accomplishment. President Trump gets things done," Paul said.

"President Trump is the first President in a generation to seek to end war rather than start one. He intends to end the war in Afghanistan. He is bringing our men and women home."

Paul also claimed that Biden voted for this century's Iraq War, "which President Trump has long called the worst geopolitical mistake of our generation."

"I fear Biden will choose war again," Paul added. "He supported war in Serbia, Syria, and Libya. Joe Biden will continue to spill our blood and treasure. President Trump will bring our heroes home."

Reality check: When Trump was asked in 2002 if he supported invading Iraq, he responded: "Yeah, I guess so. I wish the first time it was done correctly."

In his 2000 book, "The America We Deserve," Trump wrote: "[If we decide a strike against Iraq is necessary, it is madness not to carry out the mission to its conclusion."

Of note: Paul, who ran against Trump for the Republican nomination in 2016, tried to paint a softer image of the president.

"Donald Trump and I met many years ago before he was running for anything. When I first met him, I recall being struck by how down to earth he was. He seemed like just a normal guy. OK, a normal guy with his own plane and helicopter."

"I was planning a medical mission to Guatemala to perform charity eye surgeries. We needed money to fund the trip. Donald Trump offered to help, and immediately came through for us and for those kids."

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include President Trump's past comments on the Iraq War.