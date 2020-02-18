1 hour ago - Science

Heavy rain expected to pummel already-flooded Mississippi

Rashaan Ayesh

This drone photo provided by Hardin County Fire Department shows flooding on Sat., Feb. 15. Days and days of heavy rain have created a dilemma for authorities managing dams along swollen rivers in Mississippi and Tennessee. Photo: Melvin Martin /Hardin County Fire Department, Savannah, Tenn. via AP

More rain is expected to barrage Mississippi's already-flooded capital city of Jackson later on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The state of play: Heavy rain is projected to strike eastern Louisiana, central parts of Mississippi, Alabama and even into far western Georgia, the national Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland predicts, per AP. As much as 2 inches is expected to fall rapidly in Mississippi, prompting flash flood warnings.

  • Jackson authorities have warned hundreds of residents not to return home until they receive the go-ahead from officials, AP writes.
  • Hundreds of homes and businesses were inundated with floodwaters, the Wall Street Journal notes, and many have been damaged as a result, per the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
  • Mississippi's Pearl River already crested at 36 feet on Monday, overflowing its banks throughout Jackson. Eleven river gauges showed moderate flooding and 47 showed minor flooding in Mississippi and surrounding states, according to the National Weather Service flood gauge map cited by the Journal.

The big picture: The Southeastern region of the U.S. has seen more frequent and intense flooding in recent years, but this past winter has seen near-record rainfall, AP writes.

Rebecca Falconer

What we know: Mississippi braces for intense flooding as Pearl River swells

Floodwaters are slowly on the rise in areas around the Pearl River. Photo: City of Jackson/Twitter

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has declared a state of emergency as authorities brace for "historic" floods, with days of rain expected, as the Pearl River continues to swell in and around the state capital, Jackson.

What's happening: Evacuations have already begun, and the river isn't expected to crest until Monday. Reeves described the situation as precarious. "We expect water to stay in the area for 2-3 days, with rain throughout the week," he tweeted.

Rebecca Falconer

"Far-reaching" winter storm to impact travel across the U.S.

Fire crews work in snow to put out a house fire in Denver, Colorado. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A powerful storm system that's seen temperatures plummet in the Rockies is set to bring heavy rain across the Southeast "and a long stretch of wintry weather from the southern Plains to the interior Northeast," the National Weather Service warns.

What's happening: Per the NWS, the effects of the system will be "far-reaching" and impact travel in a vast area that's likely to affect millions of people. Multiple weather-related crashes have already been reported in Denver — including one fatality, per the Denver Post. The city's temperature fell 58 degrees from a "daily-record-tying high of 74 at 2 p.m. Sunday to 16 degrees by 8 p.m. Monday," the Washington Post notes.

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Deadly Storm Dennis lashes U.K., Ireland and western France

A family is rescued from a property in Nantgarw, Wales, on Sunday. The storm comes a week after the U.K. was battered by storm Ciara, which killed two people, per the BBC. Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Storm Dennis continued to pummel parts of England, Wales and Ireland over Sunday night with heavy rain after battering Northern Ireland and Scotland, per the official British weather agency the Met Office.

Why it matters: It's the second-strongest nontropical storm ever recorded in the North Atlantic Ocean, with its hurricane-force winds and heavy rains that caused widespread flooding across the U.K., the Washington Post notes. Police in Wales confirmed Sunday they found the body of a man who fell into a river as the storm lashed Ystradgynlais.

