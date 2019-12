Rahm Emanuel — former Chicago mayor, and President Obama's first White House chief of staff — argues in a WashPost op-ed that the paradoxical split-screen of impeachment and USMCA compromise with President Trump earlier this month "presents Democrats with an opportunity" for 2020.

Why it matters: He believes Americans "are in search of someone who will provide a more accurate picture of how much we agree on, someone who will shine a light on how we can rise above the conflicts that divide us."