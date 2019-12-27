Radio personality Don Imus dies at 79

Famed radio personality, author and TV host Don Imus died Friday morning in Texas after being hospitalized since Christmas Eve, his publicist told Axios in a statement.
- Imus spent nearly 50 years as a shock jock, hosting major political players like President Trump and former Sens. Joe Biden and John McCain and uttering controversial remarks and racial slurs.
- Imus won four Marconi Awards, was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1989, and was named one of the 25 Most Influential People in America by Time magazine in 1997.
