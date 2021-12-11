Why it matters: Activists for racial justice say allyship is the support and empathy from other groups that forces change — think the end of South Africa's apartheid system and the 1960s civil rights movement.

"Allyship" peaked as a hot term after the racial justice protests in the summer of 2020. Since then, its meaning and impact have been complicated by questions over what it looks like in action — what's "performative" or real.

"Allyship" peaked as a hot term after the racial justice protests in the summer of 2020. Since then, its meaning and impact have been complicated by questions over what it looks like in action — what's "performative" or real.

Why it matters: Activists for racial justice say allyship is the support and empathy from other groups that forces change — think the end of South Africa's apartheid system and the 1960s civil rights movement.

Movements don't die, even when moments — like protests over George Floyd's death — come and go, said Ai-jen Poo, founder of the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

"Real allyship is when the spotlight isn't on and when you're not in a moment: What are you doing to help strengthen the ecosystem of leadership that makes movements possible?"

State of play: Black Lives Matter rallies last summer raised awareness of discrimination and injustice for nearly all underrepresented people — not just Black Americans.

The BLM protests gave rise to rallies against anti-Asian hate, recognition of harmful Indigenous stereotypes, and awareness of violence against trans people.

Yes, but: Social support fatigue has set in and even set into motion a political backlash. This year's crusade against critical race theory is one example.

Searches for the word "allyship" peaked near the height of the Black Lives Matter rallies and has never recovered, per a Google Trends analysis.

Similarly, terms related to Asian hate peaked in the spring this year.

Fear of shame or saying the wrong thing often outweighs fear of the status quo, leading to inaction, says Emani Cannady, an organizer with the Black-led prison abolitionist group Harriet's Wildest Dreams.

The big picture: Allyship in the workplace is just as fraught with gaps.

At work, 77% of employees consider themselves allies to women of color, but only 21% consistently advocate for new opportunities for them, according to a McKinsey and Lean In 2021 report on women in the workplace. Just 10% mentor or sponsor women of color.

"The thing about allyship is it has to show up in everything — your day-to-day actions — [and that's] where a lot of employees don't always recognize where they have an opportunity to step up," said Jess Huang, a partner at McKinsey.

What they’re saying: "It's important to qualify who is this allyship thing new for, or uncomfortable for?" says Jodi-Ann Burey, a speaker and writer who works at the intersections of race, culture and health equity.

That means potential allies need to let go of their own fears of a negative response, according to Cannady. "What’s important to you ... helping or your feelings?"

The bottom line: "Allyship is a verb," Cannady said.