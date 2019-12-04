Study shows dip in racial disparities in criminal justice system

A new report from the Council on Criminal Justice shows that racial disparities in the criminal justice system declined between 2000 and 2016, but there remains a gap in white, hispanic and black populations in prison, parole and on probation.

The big picture: The study used data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics to compare white people's time in prison or under supervision to that of black or hispanic people. The report found that disparities between racial and ethnic groups were at their lowest among probation populations, and their highest with individuals in prison or parole.