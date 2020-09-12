Of 922 powerful Americans, 180 are people of color

Via The New York Times

A New York Times investigation found that of more than 900 powerful officials — including executives and prominent positions — only about 20% identify as people of color.

Why it matters: While 40% of Americans identify as Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, multiracial or other, representation of those groups at the highest levels of corporate power is sparse, per the Times.

Representation can lead to more inclusive decision making and economic mobility for disadvantaged communities.

The investigation found: