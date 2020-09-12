39 mins ago - Economy & Business

Of 922 powerful Americans, 180 are people of color

Via The New York Times

A New York Times investigation found that of more than 900 powerful officials — including executives and prominent positions — only about 20% identify as people of color.

Why it matters: While 40% of Americans identify as Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, multiracial or other, representation of those groups at the highest levels of corporate power is sparse, per the Times.

The investigation found:

  • "Of the people at the top of the 25 highest-valued companies, 6 are Asian or Black."
  • "Of the people who head universities ranked in the top 25, 1 is Hispanic."
  • "15 people direct major news organizations. 3 are Black or Hispanic."
  • "The 5 people who have the most influence over book publishing are all white."
  • "The people who edit the 10 most-read magazines are all white."
  • "14 people influence most of the music that is produced and played. 2 are Black or Hispanic."
  • "25 people run the top TV networks and Hollywood studios. 3 are Black or Hispanic."
  • "Of the people in charge of the 25 highest-valued fashion companies, 3 are Asian or Hispanic."
  • "99 people own professional baseball, basketball and football teams. 6 are Asian, Black or Hispanic."

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:00 p.m. ET: 28,545,999 — Total deaths: 916,670 — Total recoveries: 19,258,449Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:00 p.m. ET: 6,452,607 — Total deaths: 193,177 — Total recoveries: 2,417,878 — Total tests: 87,227,008Map
  3. Politics: Congress lacks urgency for more economic stimulus.
  4. Health: AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trials Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021."
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Social media: We're numb to the coronavirus.
Jim VandeHei
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A screaming, spreading wake-up call

Drone's-eye view: Two people hold hands while walking through a mobile home park destroyed by fire Thursday in Phoenix, Ore. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

All the biggest threats to America — most of them predicted, if not known well in advance — are unfolding before our eyes, in real-time, in unmistakable ways.

Why it matters: It's as if God or the galaxy, or whatever you believe in, are screaming for politicians and the public to pop our bubbles and pay attention — believe our eyes.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
3 hours ago - Science

How partisan media influences natural disaster response

Signs about mandatory evacuations in Florida before Hurricane Irma struck in 2017. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A new study finds that partisan conservative media led to "hurricane skepticism" among Trump voters before Hurricane Irma hit Florida in September 2017, discouraging evacuations.

Why it matters: As the divided response to the coronavirus pandemic underscores, how we view the world politically is increasingly determining how we view the threat of natural catastrophes. With extreme weather on the rise, that's a dangerous recipe.

