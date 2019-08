R. Kelly was charged Monday by a Minnesota prosecutor with prostitution and solicitation after he was accused of inviting a 17-year-old girl to his hotel room 18 years ago and paid her $200 to dance naked with him.

The big picture: The 52-year-old R&B singer is already facing charges including sexual abuse, child pornography and obstruction of justice in Illinois and New York.

Go deeper: Women of color have been saying #MeToo for decades