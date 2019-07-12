R. Kelly arrested on federal sex charges

R&B singer R. Kelly was arrested Thursday and charged with 13 counts of federal sex crimes, including child pornography charges, per the AP.

Details: It's Kelly's second arrest this year on sex charges after Illinois charged him with aggravated sexual abuse in February. Kelly has faced multiple accusations that he sexually abused girls and held women against their will in a "sex cult" — which became the subject of multiple documentaries produced by the BBC, Lifetime, and Hulu.

