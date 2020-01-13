Queen Elizabeth II agrees to "period of transition" for Harry and Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement Monday she has agreed to a "period of transition" in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will split time between the United Kingdom and Canada, after the pair announced last week they would "step back" as senior members of the royal family.

Why it matters: It's an expression of support that follows an emergency family summit this weekend. The queen said she would have "preferred them to remain full-time workers Members of the Royal Family," but respects their wish to live a "more independent life."