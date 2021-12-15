Sign up for our daily briefing

Quarterbacks lead MVP race, as always

Expand chart
Data: DraftKings; Table: Sara Wise/Axios

Quarterbacks are dominating the MVP race, led by 44-year-old Tom Brady, who's heavily-favored to win his fourth award.

Why it matters: QBs comprising eight of the top 10 MVP favorites (and 16 of the top 19) is par for the course in regards to an award that goes almost exclusively to signal-callers on the league's best teams.

By the numbers: 14 of the 22 MVPs since 2000 went to QBs on a top-two seed, four went to other playoff-bound QBs and four went to running backs with seasons too impressive or historic to overlook:

  • 2012: Adrian Peterson became the seventh player to rush for over 2,000 yards
  • 2000, 2005, 2006: Marshall Faulk (26 total TD), Shaun Alexander (28) and LaDainian Tomlinson (31) each broke the single-season TD record.

State of play: This year is more of the same, as Josh Allen is the only QB among those top eight who's currently more than a game out of a top-two seed. Can one of the non-hurlers make a similarly historic mark as the four guys above?

  • Jonathan Taylor (+2000): He won't reach 2,000 yards (on pace for 1,763), but his 18 total TD lead the league and he matched Tomlinson's NFL record with eight consecutive games of 100+ scrimmage yards and a rushing TD.
  • Cooper Kupp (+5000): He's on pace for 148 receptions (one shy of the NFL record) and 1,947 receiving yards (17 shy). Yes, he gets an extra game to reach those numbers, but watch him play and tell me he isn't having an all-time season.

Go deeper: NFL extra point success rate plunges to 92.4%, lowest since 1979



Sophia Cai
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

MLK family: "No celebration without legislation"

Arndrea Waters King (left), Yolanda Renee King and Martin Luther King III visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on MLK Day in Jan. 2020. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. is urging the public not to celebrate his legacy as a civil and voting rights activist on MLK Day next month if Congress hasn't passed new national voting rights protections, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This no-celebration-without-legislation approach is a unique form of protest, and puts pressure not just on Republicans, but also Democrats, who've been reluctant to eliminate the filibuster to pass pending bills.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Kate Marino
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

The "powerful forces" that will help lower long-term inflation

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Right now, we’re in the thick of it. Inflation is coming in hot, and it’s all around us.

The big picture: Much of the current debate centers around when the current bout of inflation will peak and how long it will last.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fox hosts target 1/6 committee

Two Fox News prime-time hosts tore into the House's 1/6 investigative committee last night as they spoke about their own texts during the siege.

Driving the news: Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham's texts had been turned over to the committee by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The hosts spoke 24 hours after committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney read the texts aloud during a hearing on holding Meadows in contempt.

Go deeper (1 min. read)