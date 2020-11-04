Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Qualcomm results top expectations amid "milestone quarter"

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Wang Gang/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday reported sales and earnings that topped expectations, sending its shares higher. The results came amid stronger-than-anticipated smartphone shipments and licensing revenue.

Why it matters: Qualcomm is a major force in the wireless industry and arguably the biggest U.S.-based player in 5G.

By the numbers: The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.45, above its prior guidance, on adjusted revenue of $6.5 billion, also above the range that the company had said to expect.

Shares of Qualcomm rose in after-hours trading, changing hands recently at $136, up $7.03, or more than 5%.

What they're saying: Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon told Axios that 5G phones are reaching scale and the company's non-smartphone businesses are also doing better than expected.

"5G is good for Qualcomm," he said. "I think this is a milestone quarter for us."

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he's "confident we'll emerge victorious"

Former Vice President Joe Biden. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in a speech from Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday afternoon that he’s not ready to declare victory yet, but “when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

The big picture: Neither Biden nor President Trump have secured the necessary 270 electoral college votes to claim a win. Biden currently has 248 electoral votes, while Trump has 214.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Four in 10 voters name the pandemic as their top concern — Joe Biden's pandemic response would face intense resistance.
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election Day —Governors decline imposing new measures.
  3. Sports: NFL steps up COVID protocols with new mask requirements.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
3 hours ago - Podcasts

What happens next in Wisconsin

Wisconsin has been called for Joe Biden, but the Trump campaign has already asked for a recount. We dig into what happens next with WisconsinWatch reporter Nora Eckert, who says that the "irregularities" alleged by the Trump campaign are a misunderstanding of how the state's process works.