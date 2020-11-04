Qualcomm results top expectations amid "milestone quarter"

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Photo: Wang Gang/Visual China Group via Getty Images
Chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday reported sales and earnings that topped expectations, sending its shares higher. The results came amid stronger-than-anticipated smartphone shipments and licensing revenue.
Why it matters: Qualcomm is a major force in the wireless industry and arguably the biggest U.S.-based player in 5G.
By the numbers: The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.45, above its prior guidance, on adjusted revenue of $6.5 billion, also above the range that the company had said to expect.
Shares of Qualcomm rose in after-hours trading, changing hands recently at $136, up $7.03, or more than 5%.
What they're saying: Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon told Axios that 5G phones are reaching scale and the company's non-smartphone businesses are also doing better than expected.
"5G is good for Qualcomm," he said. "I think this is a milestone quarter for us."