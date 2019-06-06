Russian protest band Pussy Riot will be playing a concert in Alabama to benefit Planned Parenthood and the Yellowhammer Fund, which works to secure funding for women seeking an abortion throughout the state, the AP reports.

Why it matters: The most restrictive abortion laws in generations are currently spreading across America's red states, setting up what could be a precedent-smashing Supreme Court challenge to Roe v. Wade. Alabama specifically has banned abortions at any stage of pregnancy, barring serious risk to the mother, and with no exceptions for rape or incest. Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed a lawsuit challenging the ban.