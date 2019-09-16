Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy

Purdue Pharma, the maker of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin that faced a massive lawsuit over the U.S. opioid epidemic, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday, the Washington Post first reported.

The big picture: The Wall Street Journal reports that Purdue filed for bankruptcy in White Plains, New York — less than a week after reaching a tentative settlement with states and local governments suing the firm for its role in the opioid epidemic. The New York Times reports that the firm's board of directors voted Sunday evening to approve a settlement in principle.