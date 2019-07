Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez, the next in line to succeed Gov. Ricardo Rosselló when he officially steps down on Aug. 2., tweeted Sunday that she doesn't want the job.

Why it matters: It throws Puerto Rico's leadership into further turmoil, following Rosselló's resignation announcement last week after days of massive protests over his role in text messages that were leaked. The group exchanges included sexist and homophobic language and the mocking of Hurricane Maria victims.