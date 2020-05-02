4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Puerto Rico records 5.4 earthquake related to earlier temblors

Orion Rummler

Homeless people gather for a free coronavirus testing under an overpass in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on April 30. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook Tallaboa, Puerto Rico, on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The big picture: The earthquake is associated with a series of quakes that began in December, Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced tweeted, citing the Puerto Rico Seismic Network.

  • Earthquakes on the island killed at least one person, caused widespread power outages and displaced nearly 2,000 people.

Where it stands: The island is under lockdown with a strict curfew until the week of May 25 in response to the novel coronavirus. No casualties were immediately reported from Saturday's quake, the New York Times reports, citing the USGS.

Orion Rummler

In photos: Blue Angels and Thunderbirds pay tribute to coronavirus caregivers

The Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the National Mall on May 2 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds paid tribute to first responders and other health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, flying over Baltimore, Washington and Atlanta on Saturday.

The big picture: Health care workers are at especially high risk of catching the coronavirus, because of their prolonged exposure to patients who have it. Between 10% and 20% of doctors, nurses and other health care workers are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in mid-April.

Axios

Orion Rummler

Pelosi and McConnell reject additional coronavirus tests for Congress

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majorty Leader Mitch McConnell shake hands in Washington in March. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday declined the Trump administration's offer to provide additional coronavirus tests to Congress.

Driving the news: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tweeted late Friday that the agency would send three Abbott point of care machines and 1,000 coronavirus tests for the Senate's use, after the Capitol's attending physician said he did not have enough equipment for widespread testing of all senators.

