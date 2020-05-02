Puerto Rico records 5.4 earthquake related to earlier prolonged quakes

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook Tallaboa, Puerto Rico, on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The big picture: The earthquake is associated with a series of quakes that began in December, Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced tweeted, citing the Puerto Rico Seismic Network.

Earthquakes on the island killed at least one person, caused widespread power outages and displaced nearly 2,000 people.

Where it stands: The island is under lockdown with a strict curfew until the week of May 25 in response to the novel coronavirus. No casualties were immediately reported from Saturday's quake, the New York Times reports, citing the USGS.