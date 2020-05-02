1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Puerto Rico records 5.4 earthquake related to earlier prolonged quakes

Orion Rummler

Homeless people gather for a free coronavirus testing under an overpass in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on April 30. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook Tallaboa, Puerto Rico, on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The big picture: The earthquake is associated with a series of quakes that began in December, Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced tweeted, citing the Puerto Rico Seismic Network.

  • Earthquakes on the island killed at least one person, caused widespread power outages and displaced nearly 2,000 people.

Where it stands: The island is under lockdown with a strict curfew until the week of May 25 in response to the novel coronavirus. No casualties were immediately reported from Saturday's quake, the New York Times reports, citing the USGS.

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Scoop: U.S. asked Israel to clarify Chinese-controlled company's role in $1.5B desalination plant bid

The Trump administration asked Israel to clarify the role of a Chinese-controlled company that bid on a $1.5 billion desalination plant, Israeli officials said.

Why it matters: The Trump administration sees China as its main adversary around the world. Israeli officials are concerned the bid could put Israel in the middle of the U.S.-China tensions.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 3,369,208 — Total deaths: 239,448 — Total recoveries — 1,060,875Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 1,107,815 — Total deaths: 65,244 — Total recoveries — 164,015 — Total tested: 6,551,810Map.
  3. Public health: New York releases preliminary antibody test resultsFDA grants emergency authorization of remdesivir to treat coronavirus — CDC tracked nearly 5,000 cases in meat processing facilities.
  4. Trump: POTUS says there are enough coronavirus tests for Senate — Kayleigh McEnany holds first White House press briefing.
  5. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown by 2 weeks — Protestors gather for International Workers' Day.
  6. Federal government: House panel: White House blocks Fauci testimony on coronavirus — DOJ probes doctor whose hydroxychloroquine claims were touted by Sean Hannity.
  7. Business: Berkshire Hathaway didn't buy the coronavirus dip.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Orion Rummler

New York releases preliminary coronavirus antibody test results

Passengers ride the subway on April 28 in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

12.3% of New York state has tested positive for novel coronavirus antibodies, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday.

The big picture: Coronavirus hospitalizations, intubations and cases are continuing to trend down in New York, the epicenter of COVID-19 in the U.S., Cuomo said. But deaths haven't started to fall, and the state is reporting 900 new infections a day in hospitals, he said.

