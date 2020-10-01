44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

IG report: FEMA struggled to send food, water to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

People wait on line for free food and health supplies passed out by the nonprofit Lets Give on Dec. 19, 2017 in Utuado, Puerto Rico. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

FEMA lost track of nearly $257 million worth of supplies — 98% of which was food and water — meant to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricanes Maria and Irma, the agency's inspector general found in a report published Thursday.

Why it matters: Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 hurricane, was the worst natural disaster to hit the island, and resulted in an estimated 3,000 deaths just two weeks after Hurricane Irma skirted the island and left over 1 million residents without power.

What happened: Some supplies meant to be shipped to Puerto Rico likely never left the continental U.S., employees at the agency's emergency response center in Jacksonville, Florida, told the inspector general's office.

  • Supplies — mostly food and meals, along with blankets, tarps, cots and sheets — were backlogged in two overflow sites in Jacksonville because FEMA did not record orders at all or quickly enough for employees to know what was being shipped and when.
  • FEMA shipped food that was "nutritionally deficient," according to the inspector general's report — which "included junk food such as Oreos, candy, cereal bars" and other snacks.
  • The agency was unable to provide documentation for contractor invoices totaling about $50 million, the report said.

The impact: FEMA indicated that it could not locate 19 containers of food and water in its final assessment, the report says, amounting to $303,000 of lost contents.

  • The agency took an average of 69 days to deliver supplies to the island, the IG said, and some food, water and other goods sat in FEMA custody in Puerto Rico for roughly 48 days.
  • Approximately 37% of the water meant to ship to the island between September 2017 and April 2018 was delivered, and 45% of the food shipped by FEMA reached Puerto Rico.
  • Food and water that went unshipped "either remained in FEMA’s custody, were in contractor facilities, or had unknown destinations."

The big picture: Throughout his first term, President Trump has resisted giving Puerto Rico any more federal money for its recovery from Hurricane Maria.

  • Last month, the White House authorized $11.6 billion in federal aid and FEMA grants to rebuild infrastructure on the island — and touted the grants as some of the largest in FEMA's history.

What they're saying: FEMA worked with the inspector general's office on the findings, but the agency says "the report’s characterization and some of the audit’s conclusions do not tell a complete story " of its disaster response in Puerto Rico, spokesperson Lizzie Litzow said in a statement emailed to Axios.

  • The agency maintains that it "delivered a historic quantity of meals and water to Puerto Rico from September 29, 2017 through April 2018," she said.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 34,124,948 — Total deaths: 1,016,723 — Total recoveries: 23,703,113Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 7,273,244 — Total deaths: 207,605 — Total recoveries: 2,840,747 — Total tests: 103,946,170Map.
  3. Politics: House prepares to pass revised COVID relief bill as White House talks hit roadblock — Biden to expand voter outreach with in-person canvassing amid pandemic.
  4. Health: Health officials urge flu shots, warning of "twindemic" with COVID-19 — Coronavirus infections rise in 25 states.
  5. Business: Remdesivir is good business for Gilead — Amazon says over 19,800 employees contracted coronavirus — Doomsday has arrived for tens of thousands of workers.
Ursula Perano
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Doomsday has arrived for tens of thousands of workers

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Federal coronavirus aid for airlines expires on Thursday with no renewal in sight, meaning massive layoffs for the industry aren't far behind.

The big picture: Airline workers aren't alone on the unemployment line. Oil companies, tire manufacturers, book publishers and insurers are among those that have announced tens of thousands of layoffs. Federal aid through the CARES Act earlier this year delayed most layoffs — until now.

Alison Snyder, author of Science
4 hours ago - Science

How the brain handles the unknown

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Uncertainty can be hard for humans. It drives anxiety, an emotion neuroscientists are trying to understand and psychologists are trying to better treat.

Why it matters: Under the threat of a virus, job insecurity, election uncertainty, and a general pandemic life-in-limbo that is upending school, holidays and more, people are especially anxious.

