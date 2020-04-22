50 mins ago - Health

Public health is becoming more partisan

Caitlin Owens
Data: Gallup, margin of error ±2 percentage points; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

There's a striking partisan divide on coronavirus-related topics, reflecting the growing divide between reality as President Trump presents it and the reality presented by experts and health care workers.

Between the lines: Some of these issues aren't open to interpretation. We either have enough coronavirus tests to track outbreaks, or we don't. Health care workers have enough masks, or they don't.

  • The situation varies from state to state, and even hospital to hospital. But what should be a nuanced conversation seems to have broken down along familiar party lines.
  • And it's hard to know with certainty how exactly to navigate a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, further muddling public opinion about social distancing or testing.

Yes, but: While experts may disagree on how many tests we'll need, they're generally in agreement that it's more than we have.

  • They also agree that social distancing is a crucial strategy for reducing the impact of the virus.
  • And there have been countless reports of health care workers in hotspots being overwhelmed and unable to obtain the medical supplies they need.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Oil prices continued to slide in Asian trading Wednesday, as the novel coronavirus causes an unprecedented demand crash. The Brent crude futures fell 13% to $16.82 a barrel and the June contract for West Texas Intermediate dropped 3% to $11.20 a barrel, per CNBC.

The big picture: Several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine progress.

Updated 5 hours ago - Health
Margaret Talev

Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Week 6: Too risky to go back to "normal"

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey, margin of error of ±3.3 percentage points; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Most Americans feel it would be risky to return to "normal" life just yet and would wait indefinitely or at least for a few more months for the threat of coronavirus infection to subside, per the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: President Trump has championed the idea that some states should reopen by May 1. But the latest findings from our national poll suggest most Americans aren't ready and worry it would hurt their health and well-being.

Apr 21, 2020 - Health
Ursula Perano

CDC director warns winter wave of coronavirus could be more deadly

CDC director Robert Redfield. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield warned in an interview with the Washington Post Tuesday that the second wave of the coronavirus this winter could be even more deadly due to its alignment with the start of flu season.

Why it matters: Redfield urged state and federal officials to use this time to prepare by ramping up testing capacity and contact tracing. He also stressed the need for Americans to understand the importance of social distancing as states lift stay-at-home orders, calling protests against the restrictions "not helpful."

14 hours ago - Health