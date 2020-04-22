Public health is becoming more partisan

There's a striking partisan divide on coronavirus-related topics, reflecting the growing divide between reality as President Trump presents it and the reality presented by experts and health care workers.

Between the lines: Some of these issues aren't open to interpretation. We either have enough coronavirus tests to track outbreaks, or we don't. Health care workers have enough masks, or they don't.

The situation varies from state to state, and even hospital to hospital. But what should be a nuanced conversation seems to have broken down along familiar party lines.

And it's hard to know with certainty how exactly to navigate a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, further muddling public opinion about social distancing or testing.

Yes, but: While experts may disagree on how many tests we'll need, they're generally in agreement that it's more than we have.

They also agree that social distancing is a crucial strategy for reducing the impact of the virus.

And there have been countless reports of health care workers in hotspots being overwhelmed and unable to obtain the medical supplies they need.

Go deeper: The risk of reopening too soon