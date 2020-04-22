Public health is becoming more partisan
There's a striking partisan divide on coronavirus-related topics, reflecting the growing divide between reality as President Trump presents it and the reality presented by experts and health care workers.
Between the lines: Some of these issues aren't open to interpretation. We either have enough coronavirus tests to track outbreaks, or we don't. Health care workers have enough masks, or they don't.
- The situation varies from state to state, and even hospital to hospital. But what should be a nuanced conversation seems to have broken down along familiar party lines.
- And it's hard to know with certainty how exactly to navigate a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, further muddling public opinion about social distancing or testing.
Yes, but: While experts may disagree on how many tests we'll need, they're generally in agreement that it's more than we have.
- They also agree that social distancing is a crucial strategy for reducing the impact of the virus.
- And there have been countless reports of health care workers in hotspots being overwhelmed and unable to obtain the medical supplies they need.
