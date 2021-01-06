Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio (front, center). Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images
Enrique Tarrio, leader of the far-right Proud boys accused of burning a church's Black Lives Matter banner, has been ordered to released from custody but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C., until his next court appearance.
Why it matters: The order by D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond banning him from the District of Columbia means he's banned from attending Wednesday's Trump rally in D.C., when Congress is set to certify the electoral college votes. He may be arrested if he does.
The big picture: D.C. police charged Tarrio Monday night with destruction of property over the burning of the banner belonging to a historically Black church.
- Officers found two unloaded high-powered magazines branded with the Proud Boys logo in his bag when they took him into custody, which Tarrio told police he intended to sell at the rally, court documents show.
- He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and is due to return to court on June 8.