Proud Boys leader banned from D.C. ahead of Trump rally

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio (front, center). Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Enrique Tarrio, leader of the far-right Proud boys accused of burning a church's Black Lives Matter banner, has been ordered to released from custody but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C., until his next court appearance.

Why it matters: The order by D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond banning him from the District of Columbia means he's banned from attending Wednesday's Trump rally in D.C., when Congress is set to certify the electoral college votes. He may be arrested if he does.

The big picture: D.C. police charged Tarrio Monday night with destruction of property over the burning of the banner belonging to a historically Black church.

  • Officers found two unloaded high-powered magazines branded with the Proud Boys logo in his bag when they took him into custody, which Tarrio told police he intended to sell at the rally, court documents show.
  • He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and is due to return to court on June 8.

Shawna Chen
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Leader of far-right Proud Boys arrested in D.C. ahead of "March for Trump"

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio (front). Photo: Elijah Nouvelage via Getty

The leader of the far-right Proud Boys was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Monday and charged with destruction of property, police said, ahead of planned protests against the congressional certification of the 2020 election results, scheduled for Wednesday.

Driving the news: Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys, told the Washington Post in December that he participated in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner that had been taken from a historic Black church during protests last month in the nation's capital.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Judge allows contested Arctic lease sale to proceed

The Narrows from Schrader to Peters Lake in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid to thwart the Interior Department's plan to sell oil drilling leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Why it matters: District court judge Sharon Gleason's ruling clears the way for the Interior Department to unseal bids tomorrow for drilling rights in the region.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rahm's power tips

Then-White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel walks behind President Obama as they prepare to leave Washington for Chicago in August 2010. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

This week is all about power. Power in the Senate. Power in the White House.

Why it matters: If there's a currency in this town, it's power, so we asked several former Washington power brokers to give us their best tips for new members of Congress — as well as a certain incoming president.

