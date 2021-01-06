Enrique Tarrio, leader of the far-right Proud boys accused of burning a church's Black Lives Matter banner, has been ordered to released from custody but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C., until his next court appearance.

Why it matters: The order by D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond banning him from the District of Columbia means he's banned from attending Wednesday's Trump rally in D.C., when Congress is set to certify the electoral college votes. He may be arrested if he does.

The big picture: D.C. police charged Tarrio Monday night with destruction of property over the burning of the banner belonging to a historically Black church.