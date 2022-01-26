Progressive group tailors focus to up midterm odds

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
The progressive group that helped Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stage her improbable 2018 win is narrowing its focus as it tries to elect more Democrats to pass the remaining progressive elements of President Biden's agenda.
Why it matters: The entire landscape for Justice Democrats has changed during the past two weeks.
- Its efforts to replace moderate incumbents are being altered by partisan gerrymandering, retirements, or in one case, an unexpected FBI raid.
- The group is now navigating its most tumultuous midterms cycle yet.
Driving the news: Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.), who's been in and out of Congress for most of the past 30 years, announced Tuesday he won't be seeking re-election.
His decision came after state Republicans proposed a new congressional map, making his Nashville district much friendlier to the GOP.
- The Justice Democrats' first endorsement of the 2022 cycle — back in April 2021 — was Cooper's liberal challenger, community organizer Odessa Kelly.
- Yet in a statement issued after Cooper's announcement, Kelly hinted she's reassessing the viability of her campaign, too.
- “I am still looking into the recently redrawn district lines and charting a path forward for my campaign," she said.
- "When I decided to run for Congress, it was never about winning a particular district or challenging a particular incumbent, it was about getting a seat at the table for working-class Tennesseans and having another organizer in Congress to fight like hell for our future."
By the numbers: Justice Democrats has shifted away from its 2018 strategy of backing as many candidates as possible.
Instead, it's identified a much smaller group — six — that has the best opportunity to knock off establishment Democrats and elevate their primary challengers.
- By contrast, in 2018, it cast a wide net, endorsing 65 non-incumbent House candidates, four Senate candidates, five gubernatorial candidates and even a candidate for lieutenant governor.
- In 2020, however, it endorsed eight House candidates and one Senate candidate, in addition to Sen. Bernie Sanders' second bid for the presidency.
- So far in 2022, it's endorsed just six House candidates in addition to backing Nina Turner, a onetime campaign chairman for Sanders (I-Vt.), in an unsuccessful House bid in Ohio last August.
The group's work in Texas could be a bright spot.
- The FBI searched the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) last week, giving his Justice Democrats-backed challenger added momentum just weeks before the March 1 primary.
- Cuellar has not announced his intention to drop out, instead he released a video on Tuesday stating he'll be vindicated of any wrongdoing.
- Unlike Tennessee, the 28th District in Texas represented by Cuellar has become more friendly to Democrats after new maps were released.
- When his current challenger, 28-year-old Jessica Cisneros, ran against Cuellar in 2020, she lost by just 4 points.
What they're saying: "Obviously we don't know what the details of the case are yet, but it does contribute to Jessica's overall message for the past two years that [Cuellar] is someone who's not taking voters' interests at heart," said Waleed Shahid, spokesperson for Justice Democrats.
- "She's a political outsider, she doesn't take corporate money, she's not a Washington insider," he added. "And all those factors go into someone who would be a good general-election candidate."
The big picture: Every successful progressive insurgent of the Trump era has been aligned with Justice Democrats.
- The group helped propel Reps. Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) over House incumbent Democrats in 2018.
- It also boosted Reps. Marie Newman (D-Ill.), Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) in 2020.
- In addition, the group has supported several other prominent progressives, including Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.