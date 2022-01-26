Progressive group tailors focus to up midterm odds

The progressive group that helped Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stage her improbable 2018 win is narrowing its focus as it tries to elect more Democrats to pass the remaining progressive elements of President Biden's agenda.

Why it matters: The entire landscape for Justice Democrats has changed during the past two weeks.

Its efforts to replace moderate incumbents are being altered by partisan gerrymandering, retirements, or in one case, an unexpected FBI raid.

The group is now navigating its most tumultuous midterms cycle yet.

Driving the news: Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.), who's been in and out of Congress for most of the past 30 years, announced Tuesday he won't be seeking re-election.

His decision came after state Republicans proposed a new congressional map, making his Nashville district much friendlier to the GOP.

The Justice Democrats' first endorsement of the 2022 cycle — back in April 2021 — was Cooper's liberal challenger, community organizer Odessa Kelly.

Yet in a statement issued after Cooper's announcement, Kelly hinted she's reassessing the viability of her campaign, too.

“I am still looking into the recently redrawn district lines and charting a path forward for my campaign," she said.

"When I decided to run for Congress, it was never about winning a particular district or challenging a particular incumbent, it was about getting a seat at the table for working-class Tennesseans and having another organizer in Congress to fight like hell for our future."

By the numbers: Justice Democrats has shifted away from its 2018 strategy of backing as many candidates as possible.

Instead, it's identified a much smaller group — six — that has the best opportunity to knock off establishment Democrats and elevate their primary challengers.

By contrast, in 2018, it cast a wide net, endorsing 65 non-incumbent House candidates, four Senate candidates, five gubernatorial candidates and even a candidate for lieutenant governor.

In 2020, however, it endorsed eight House candidates and one Senate candidate, in addition to Sen. Bernie Sanders' second bid for the presidency.

So far in 2022, it's endorsed just six House candidates in addition to backing Nina Turner, a onetime campaign chairman for Sanders (I-Vt.), in an unsuccessful House bid in Ohio last August.

The group's work in Texas could be a bright spot.

The FBI searched the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) last week, giving his Justice Democrats-backed challenger added momentum just weeks before the March 1 primary.

(D-Texas) last week, giving his Justice Democrats-backed challenger added momentum just weeks before the March 1 primary. Cuellar has not announced his intention to drop out, instead he released a video on Tuesday stating he'll be vindicated of any wrongdoing.

Unlike Tennessee, the 28th District in Texas represented by Cuellar has become more friendly to Democrats after new maps were released.

When his current challenger, 28-year-old Jessica Cisneros, ran against Cuellar in 2020, she lost by just 4 points.

What they're saying: "Obviously we don't know what the details of the case are yet, but it does contribute to Jessica's overall message for the past two years that [Cuellar] is someone who's not taking voters' interests at heart," said Waleed Shahid, spokesperson for Justice Democrats.

"She's a political outsider, she doesn't take corporate money, she's not a Washington insider," he added. "And all those factors go into someone who would be a good general-election candidate."

The big picture: Every successful progressive insurgent of the Trump era has been aligned with Justice Democrats.