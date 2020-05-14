Producer prices drop by the most since 2009

Costs for American vendors fell by the most since 2015 on a year-over-year basis and by the most since 2009 when measuring the month-over-month change last month.

Why it matters: The decline in U.S. producer prices was far more than expected and could bolster some economists’ predictions for a brief period of deflation as the novel coronavirus depresses demand.

April marked the third straight month producer prices have fallen.

That could bolster the case for more stimulus measures from the government or additional monetary policy response from the Fed.

Stay woke: The PPI is considered when adjusting prices in long-term purchasing agreements.