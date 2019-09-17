Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said Monday he'll work with his Illinois counterpart to investigate the case of more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains found at the home of a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana, AP reports.
The grisly discovery of these fetal remains at the Illinois home of a deceased abortion doctor shocks the conscience. Further, we have reason to believe there is an Indiana connection to these remains."— Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill statement, per AP