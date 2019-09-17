Details: Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was alerted by a lawyer of the family of the doctor, Ulrich Klopfer, that they had found the remains of 2,246 fetuses. Klopfer died on Sept. 3.

The lawyer asked the coroner’s office to remove the remains at the family's request. It's unclear how the fetuses were preserved or where Klopfer's property was.

Hill's statement did not elaborate on what specifically would be investigated, but the Republican said he and Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul had agreed to work together as Hill’s office coordinates an investigation, AP notes.

The big picture: The South Bend Tribune reports that the Indiana Attorney General's office had previously opened an investigation into Klopfer.