Probe announced into 2,200 fetal remains found at dead doctor's home

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks as Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine at a news conference
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 9. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said Monday he'll work with his Illinois counterpart to investigate the case of more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains found at the home of a late doctor who performed abortions in Indiana, AP reports.

QuoteThe grisly discovery of these fetal remains at the Illinois home of a deceased abortion doctor shocks the conscience. Further, we have reason to believe there is an Indiana connection to these remains."
— Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill statement, per AP

Details: Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was alerted by a lawyer of the family of the doctor, Ulrich Klopfer, that they had found the remains of 2,246 fetuses. Klopfer died on Sept. 3.

  • The lawyer asked the coroner’s office to remove the remains at the family's request. It's unclear how the fetuses were preserved or where Klopfer's property was.
  • Hill's statement did not elaborate on what specifically would be investigated, but the Republican said he and Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul had agreed to work together as Hill’s office coordinates an investigation, AP notes.

The big picture: The South Bend Tribune reports that the Indiana Attorney General's office had previously opened an investigation into Klopfer.

  • He had been accused of errors when he was alive on state-mandated terminated pregnancy reports, late submissions on several reports of abortions provided to girls 13 or younger, and having unqualified staff members providing pre-abortion counseling to patients, according to the news outlet.
