Exclusive: TechNet's 2024 legislative priorities

Competing globally on AI is the top theme in TechNet's federal policy agenda for 2024, per an announcement shared exclusively with Axios.

Driving the news: Tech companies are facing federal proposals, court cases, overseas policy and hundreds of state-level bills impacting their business while trying to stay afloat and compete with China.

TechNet, which counts company CEOs and top executives as members and lobbies for tech companies on state and federal levels, says policy that keeps the U.S. the lead on AI is most important.

Details: TechNet's policy agenda includes:

Leading on artificial intelligence

Passing a federal data privacy law

Investing in a pipeline for STEM jobs

Immigration reform to boost tech talent

Funding tech hubs via CHIPS money

More R&D tax deductions

Digital trade

Fighting climate change.

What they're saying: "China has taken the lead over the U.S. in 37 of 44 technologies and is developing these emerging technologies, chief among them artificial intelligence, as a core part of its long-term strategy to out-compete America and our allies," TechNet CEO Linda Moore said in a release.

"It is now more critical than ever for the U.S. to meet this threat by leveraging our strengths to win the next era of innovation."

Between the lines: Some of these agenda items, including passing a federal privacy law and immigration reform, have stalled for years. Others are more feasible, like further implementation of the CHIPS Act.