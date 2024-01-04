Exclusive: Deep dive on AI and watermarking

Watermarking is being tossed around by policymakers as a key way to help people identify AI-generated content, but a new paper says lawmakers should consider more authentication techniques as they develop legislation. Driving the news: The paper from the Information Technology Industry Council shared exclusively with Axios argues that a combination of methods will be most helpful for consumers to navigate AI content, and that clear standards for authentication are needed for the industry.

Watermarking — embedding a "signal" in a text or an image to identify it as AI-generated — is just one way to tackle the problem, and the paper argues there are other useful ways to show a piece of content's roots that need to be part of the conversation as lawmakers develop new rules.

Other methods include:

Provenance, which traces "signals" in a dataset, such as when it was created and modified.

which traces "signals" in a dataset, such as when it was created and modified. Metadata auditing, or checking things like editing history, time stamps and device information, which could be useful for copyright concerns, per the paper.

or checking things like editing history, time stamps and device information, which could be useful for copyright concerns, per the paper. Human authentication, which would have experts decide whether something has been AI-generated. It would be slower and less reliable but useful in certain cases.

Yes, but: In some cases, marking whether something has been AI-generated may not be necessary at all.

What they're saying: "There's a strong need to examine which use cases and instances where watermarking makes sense, because lower-risk applications might not need that sort of disclosure, such as changing the filter or lighting mode on a smartphone's camera," Courtney Lang, ITI's vice president of policy, trust and data, told Axios.

What's next: Lang said it's too early to tell what type of content authentication method would be best for educating consumers about AI-generated content in elections.