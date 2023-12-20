The 2023 Pro Tech Policy awards

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We're wrapping up the year with a shoutout to the top tech policy moments and people in Washington.

Here's our list of the inaugural Pro Tech Policy award winners.

1. Oddest couple: Sens. Josh Hawley and Amy Klobuchar

Despite wildly different ideological beliefs, the two found common ground in AI.

Their Protect Elections From Deceptive AI Act would ban the use of deceptive AI in political ads.

2. Most memorable hearing: OpenAI's Sam Altman asks for regulations

The CEO of the highest-profile AI company raised eyebrows when he called on lawmakers at a May hearing to set guardrails on the very technology he's advancing.

It was a break from other tech executives who have resisted government intervention.

Reality check: OpenAI and other companies competing in generative AI say they want smart regulation, but the product and business sides tell a different story. They're all moving as fast as they can.

3. Best hallway interviewee: Sen. Mike Rounds

Rounds huddled with Maria outside the Senate chamber to give Axios Pro insights into classified Pentagon findings on spectrum.

The highly anticipated report will determine the future of a finite resource that companies and organizations are clamoring for, and Rounds broke the news to us about the findings.

4. Most interesting new face on the scene: Anna Gomez at the FCC

Democrats finally got a majority when the Senate confirmed Gomez in September.

Flashback: Senators voted 55–43 to confirm Gomez, a senior State Department international information and communications policy adviser.

Senators voted 55–43 to confirm Gomez, a senior State Department international information and communications policy adviser. The first Latina to serve on the commission in more than 20 years, Gomez brings representation her supporters say will matter for key issues like internet affordability and combating Spanish language disinformation.

5. MVP Democrat: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Schumer brought Republicans and Democrats together to tackle AI in his Insight Forums, which have kept the conversation going in the upper chamber.

He has stressed bipartisanship from the jump alongside Sens. Mike Rounds, Todd Young and Martin Heinrich, who are all helping him lead the conversations.

6. MVP Republican: House Science Committee Chair Frank Lucas

The committee under Lucas' leadership maintained its bipartisanship amid a chaotic and unproductive year in the lower chamber.

Lucas and ranking member Zoe Lofgren's bill to reauthorize the National Quantum Initiative, which would boost the research and development of a technology that proponents say has huge potential, advanced out of committee in November.

7. Agencies doing the most: The FTC and and Justice Department were both extremely active in the tech and competition space this year, opening investigations into AI, questioning acquisitions and putting companies on notice about user data.