Senate Commerce advances FTC nominees

The Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday advanced two Republican nominees to the Federal Trade Commission, bringing the agency closer to a full slate of commissioners.

Driving the news: The committee voted to advance Andrew Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak, along with renominated Democratic commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, to the full Senate floor.

President Biden nominated Virginia Solicitor General Ferguson and Utah Solicitor General Holyoak to the FTC on July 3.

Currently, the FTC is operating with three Democrats at the helm, chair Lina Khan and commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Slaughter.

Why it matters: Adding two Republicans to the FTC's lineup may help deflect complaints from Hill Republicans that the agency is politically motivated and Khan can do whatever she wants without pushback from GOP commissioners.

What they're saying: Sen. Ted Cruz said Khan had only fully responded to one of his seven oversight letters and it was past time to get some Republicans at the agency.

Ferguson has a blue-chip conservative Republican legal background, Axios previously reported. He previously served as chief counsel to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who introduced him at the nominations hearing.

Before that he clerked for Judge Karen L. Henderson on the D.C. Circuit and Justice Clarence Thomas at the Supreme Court.

He's also worked for Sens. Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham, notably during the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Holyoak previously was president and general counsel of the public interest law firm Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute.

In her Utah role, Holyoak participated in a bipartisan antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging that it abused its position as a dominant app store for Android.

Holyoak also worked for the Competitive Enterprise Institute, which advocates for free markets.

Of note: At a September hearing, Sen. John Thune asked the three nominees if they believe the FTC has the authority to regulate AI or if it should it be left to Congress.

Slaughter said: "The FTC Act has adapted to new technologies over its 100-plus year history. It may be that new authority or new laws are needed, and that is entirely up to Congress to debate and decide."

Ferguson said: "The FTC doesn't regulate specific industries, it enforces rules and laws across all industries. … In so far as we're contemplating a grand regulatory framework for AI, I think that that's squarely within the purview of Congress."

Holyoak also agreed, and noted her concerns with AI-generated frauds and scams like robocalls. "We apply the laws that we have, but certainly if I'm confirmed we'll talk to you if there are gaps that we need to address."

Flashback: It's highly unusual for the FTC to go this long without any commissioners of the minority party in place.