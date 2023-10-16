What the next speaker will face on tech

Whoever ends up in the speaker gig will inherit a full plate on tech issues as House Republicans struggle to fill the job more than a week after ousting Kevin McCarthy.

State of play: Among the chamber's most pressing priorities is funding the government and averting a Nov. 17 shutdown.

That includes agencies at the Commerce Department that are in the middle of implementing bipartisan tech policies, such as expanding domestic semiconductor manufacturing and getting all Americans connected to the internet.

Agencies charging ahead on more controversial tech moves — think the net neutrality revival at the FCC and antitrust fights at the FTC — will also need government funding and stability.

Republicans are generally unsupportive of raising funding levels for government agencies.

How it works: Rep. Patrick McHenry is serving as the temporary speaker, and it's possible Republicans will change their rules to grant him more powers.

McHenry's time as chair of the Financial Services Committee and his China hawk reputation may inform how he wields his power to control what gets debated and voted on.

There's a lot of energy in the House to take action against China, whether it's banning TikTok or imposing export controls.

It was telling when McHenry, who tends to be reflexively against expanding the president's authority through IEEPA, lauded the Biden administration's executive order restricting U.S. investments in high-tech sectors in China that are deemed national security threats.

As Financial Services chair, McHenry made taking stronger action against China a priority.

Meanwhile, permitting reform continues to be a top goal for the telecom industry, which Republicans championed in the bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling this year.

Of note: The House, which compared with the Senate has largely stayed out of artificial intelligence action, is gearing up to get more involved.