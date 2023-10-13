Republicans pick Jordan as next speaker candidate
House Republicans have picked Jim Jordan as their next nominee for speaker after Majority Leader Steve Scalise dropped out of the race Thursday.
What we're watching: Can Jordan do better than Scalise and consolidate enough GOP votes to be elected on the floor? If not, it's a little early to start looking at him as the next speaker.
