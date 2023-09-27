What we're hearing: Tribal broadband grants
NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson announced over $70 million in new tribal broadband grants during an interview with Axios on Wednesday.
What they're saying: "We have really had a huge gap in Indian country and from telehealth to jobs to education, these kinds of programs are going to be transformative for those communities," he said.
- Davidson called the announcement an "important milestone" for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, a nearly $3 billion program that helps tribes upgrade network equipment, purchase devices and pay people's monthly internet bills.
- "These are grants that we call our equitable distribution grants. And when we're done with this set, we will have fully satisfied our equitable distribution requirements under the law and we will be one grant away from hitting our $2 billion mark [of funding awarded]," Davidson said.