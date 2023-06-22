Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Bills of the week: FTC fines and wildfire tech

Maria Curi
36 mins ago
Illustration of the cover of a weekly planner notebook embossed with a gavel and block.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Here are some tech bills on our radar this week:

Penalty power: Rep. Jan Schakowsky introduced the FTC Autonomy Act on Wednesday, which would grant the agency authority to fine companies without having to go through the Justice Department first.

  • Under current law, the FTC can notify a company that its conduct could result in a penalty but has to first refer the case to DOJ.

Natural disaster help: The Wildfire Technology Demonstration, Evaluation, Modernization, and Optimization Act, introduced Wednesday, would create a program to test how emerging technologies, such as quantum computing or artificial intelligence, can help fight wildfires.

  • It's sponsored by Reps. Young Kim and Jason Crow and has received industry backing.

Robocalls: During a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on FCC oversight Wednesday, full panel ranking member Frank Pallone said he will introduce legislation to address a Supreme Court loophole that has allowed robocalls to continue.

  • At issue, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said, is SCOTUS' interpretation of how an "autodialer" is defined.
  • Rep. Doris Matsui and Sen. Ben Ray Lujan on Thursday introduced the FCC Legal Enforcement Act, which would give the FCC authority to recover robocall fines.

Drugs on social media: The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday canceled a meeting, further delaying the Cooper Davis Act, which has been held up multiple times as negotiations continue.

  • The bill would require social media companies to report their users to the DEA for certain alleged illegal drug sales.
Go deeper