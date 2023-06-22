Here are some tech bills on our radar this week:

Penalty power: Rep. Jan Schakowsky introduced the FTC Autonomy Act on Wednesday, which would grant the agency authority to fine companies without having to go through the Justice Department first.

Under current law, the FTC can notify a company that its conduct could result in a penalty but has to first refer the case to DOJ.

Natural disaster help: The Wildfire Technology Demonstration, Evaluation, Modernization, and Optimization Act, introduced Wednesday, would create a program to test how emerging technologies, such as quantum computing or artificial intelligence, can help fight wildfires.

It's sponsored by Reps. Young Kim and Jason Crow and has received industry backing.

Robocalls: During a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on FCC oversight Wednesday, full panel ranking member Frank Pallone said he will introduce legislation to address a Supreme Court loophole that has allowed robocalls to continue.

At issue, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said, is SCOTUS' interpretation of how an "autodialer" is defined.

Rep. Doris Matsui and Sen. Ben Ray Lujan on Thursday introduced the FCC Legal Enforcement Act, which would give the FCC authority to recover robocall fines.

Drugs on social media: The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday canceled a meeting, further delaying the Cooper Davis Act, which has been held up multiple times as negotiations continue.