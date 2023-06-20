Biden heading west to talk AI

President Biden will meet with AI experts and researchers in San Francisco Tuesday as part of a process to "rapidly develop decisive actions we can take over the coming weeks," per a White House announcement.

Driving the news: Biden will meet with experts on "seizing the opportunities posed by AI and managing the risks," per the announcement, one of several high-level meetings the administration has had on AI this year.

Details: Biden will meet with:

Tristan Harris, co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology.

Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media.

Sal Khan, CEO of Khan Academy.

Joy Boulamwini, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League.

Oren Etzioni, former CEO of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence.

Academics from the University of California at Berkeley and Stanford.

Between the lines: The White House has been gathering executives in Washington to discuss AI's risks and possibilities in an attempt to show the U.S. is not falling behind as generative AI heats up.

A trip to San Francisco with some notable tech skeptics and AI experts helps round out the variety of voices the administration wants to hear from as it shapes policy.

What they're saying: "AI is a top priority for the President and his team," a White House official said in the announcement.