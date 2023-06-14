Fed AI transparency bill clears Senate committee

Federal agencies would be required to tell people when they're interacting with artificial intelligence in government systems in a bill that came a step closer Wednesday to full Senate passage.

Why it matters: The bill cleared by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee represents Congress' latest attempt to grapple with AI's implications.

Driving the news: The bipartisan Transparent Automated Governance Act, sponsored by Chair Gary Peters, also would direct agencies to ensure humans are reviewing AI-generated decisions that may negatively affect people.

For example, it could address the Internal Revenue Service disproportionately targeting Black taxpayers.

Catch up quick: The bill builds on a law authored by Peters that passed last year to require training for federal employees who are responsible for procuring AI technologies for agencies.