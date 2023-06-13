House subcommittee approves DOD quantum program

A House Armed Services Committee panel approved a Defense Department pilot program for near-term quantum computing applications Tuesday.

Driving the news: The program is included in the Cyber, Information Technologies and Innovation subcommittee's mark for the FY2024 National Defense Authorization Act. The legislation is expected to be approved by the full committee on Wednesday.

DOD would be required to work with a federally funded research and development center and the quantum industry to identify problems that could be solved with quantum annealing and gate solutions.

The big picture: Congress this year is expanding quantum computing from fundamental research and development to early-stage applied research and use cases.