Freshmen to watch on tech policy

There’s a lot of chatter on tech policy this Congress, but we’re tracking which new members are actually making moves.

Here’s the short list in the House.

Republicans: Expect newcomers to help amplify GOP complaints that big tech is out to get them.

and were among several Republicans who took to the House floor after DirecTV dropped Newsmax to denounce alleged censorship of conservative speech. Burlison is on the Oversight and Accountability Committee, which has made big tech scrutiny a focus under chair James Comer.

Hageman, a member of the Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, has also introduced the RURAL Broadband Act, which aims to prevent overbuilding networks.

Democrats: