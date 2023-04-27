Freshmen to watch on tech policy
There’s a lot of chatter on tech policy this Congress, but we’re tracking which new members are actually making moves.
Here’s the short list in the House.
Republicans: Expect newcomers to help amplify GOP complaints that big tech is out to get them.
- Eric Burlison and Harriet Hageman were among several Republicans who took to the House floor after DirecTV dropped Newsmax to denounce alleged censorship of conservative speech.
- Burlison is on the Oversight and Accountability Committee, which has made big tech scrutiny a focus under chair James Comer.
- Hageman, a member of the Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, has also introduced the RURAL Broadband Act, which aims to prevent overbuilding networks.
Democrats:
- Max Frost made waves earlier this year when he asked a witness during a congressional hearing to directly quote a tweet full of expletives from Chrissy Teigen about former President Trump.
- As the first Gen Z member of Congress, there's a high expectation for him to provide more knowledgable takes on tech.
- Frost told Axios he is not focused on introducing tech legislation "as of now, but I can see us weighing in on a very niche opportunity where tech can be used to help the most vulnerable people."
- In the meantime, expect Frost in his post on the Oversight Committee to continue demanding tech companies — not just TikTok — better protect Americans' data privacy.