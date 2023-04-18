House Republicans on Tuesday said that any additional money or power for the FTC will be contingent on sweeping changes at the agency.

Driving the news: The FTC is asking for a $160 million FY2024 budget increase, but partisan divides on the agency's performance under Chair Lina Khan make that request an uphill battle.

What they're saying: Those divides were made crystal clear during an Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing featuring the three commissioners.

"Before I even entertain any additional funds or authority for the FTC, first you need to convince us that the mission of protecting Americans isn’t taking a backseat to the Biden administration’s radical agenda," said E&C Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

"[W]hat is clearly needed before Congress considers any new authorities or funding are reforms, more guardrails and increased transparency to ensure you are accountable to the American people."

"The problem is that the GOP doesn’t like the Federal Trade Commission enforcement role. They would simply gut the FTC at the expense of consumers," E&C Ranking Member Frank Pallone said.

The Consumer Technology Association said in a letter to subcommittee leaders that the FTC is inappropriately focused on going after tech companies rather than on fraud and identity theft, pointing to agency data that shows consumers lost nearly $8.8 billion to scams in 2022.

Khan highlighted the agency's work to prevent fraud related to COVID-19, opioid recovery, older Americans and veterans.

State of play: Rep. Jan Schakowsky, ranking member of E&C's Innovation, Data, and Commerce subcommittee, will reintroduce three Democratic bills to empower the agency.

The Online Consumer Protection Act would clarify that Section 230 does not protect companies that violate consumer protection laws.

The FTC Whistleblower Act, inspired by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, would protect those who call out company wrongdoings that fall under the agency's jurisdiction.

The FTC Autonomy Act would give the agency the power to bring civil actions against companies to recover penalties for violations.

Alex Moore, Schakowsky's communications director, told Axios they're working to introduce the FTC Autonomy Act and the Whistleblower Act "in the next few weeks" and the OCPA bill "as quickly as possible" after receiving promised feedback from the DEA administrator.

The big picture: The FTC is already seen as a bootstrapped agency, especially as it goes after massive tech companies, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to add more to its plate.