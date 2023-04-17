Hill hearing watch

Here are the events we think should be on your radar for this week.

1. Broadband deployment: An Energy and Commerce panel Wednesday morning will examine bills to break down permitting barriers.

One longstanding issue that will be examined is how expensive it is for internet service providers to replace the poles they use.

Congress' and the Biden administration's historic investment in connecting Americans to the internet might not go as far when replacing one pole can be as expensive as $30,000, ISPs say.

More than a dozen companies wrote to the FCC on Monday urging the agency to require pole owners to share in the cost of replacements.

2. Research money: Also Wednesday morning, a House appropriations panel will look into the 2024 budget for the National Science Foundation, an agency that is crucial to the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act.

3. Raimondo testimony: The Commerce secretary will appear before a House appropriations panel hearing Tuesday afternoon on the department's 2024 budget.

4. FTC spotlight: All three commissioners will testify before a House appropriations panel Tuesday morning on the agency's 2024 budget.