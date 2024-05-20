Store openings on track to exceed store closings

Share on email (opens in new window)

Dollar General is projected to open 819 locations this year, the most of any retailer. Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Store openings will likely outpace store closings for a third consecutive year as 2024's midpoint approaches, per data provided by Coresight Research. Why it matters: New locations are an indicator of the industry's overall health.

The big picture: Despite digital advances, retailers recognize the necessity of brick-and-mortar for fulfillment and online returns, says John Mercer, Coresight's global research head.

By the numbers: As of May 17, U.S, retailers opened 3,749 locations but closed 3,234.

While the pace of store openings has been steady, store closings spiked by several hundred between weeks 10 and 11 of this year.

Zoom in: Dollar stores continue to drive new locations — but they're also behind many new store vacancies, Mercer tells Axios.

"It may be the first time we've seen them lead closures," he says.

Family Dollar is planning to close 620 locations this year, while bankrupt 99 Cents Only Stores is likely to close 371 locations.

Apparel retailers Rue 21 and Express, which both filed for bankruptcy, are expected to close 543 stores and 105 stores, respectively, per Coresight.

Yes, but: Dollar General is projected to open 819 locations, while Five Below has 227 new stores in its future.

Apparel discounters Burlington Stores, The TJX Cos., and Ross Stores are also still aggressively opening stores, with 140, 99, and 83 openings, respectively.

Meanwhile, 7-Eleven and CVS are among the top chains closing and opening stores.

7-Eleven is opening 273 while closing 272; CVS is closing 315 while opening 219.

Along with CVS, Rite Aid has 165 slated for closure.

Reality check: Discounters have been the slowest to move online, Mercer says, by luring shoppers into their stores with bargains.