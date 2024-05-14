Fat Brands confidentially submits registration statement for Twin Peaks

Share on email (opens in new window)

Fat Brands, the parent of Fat Burger and Johnny Rockets, said it confidentially filed the registration statement for Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones. Why it matters: The operating unit would become a standalone public company allowing Fat Brands to raise funds.

Zoom in: Axios previously reported that the company planned to spin off Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones as a publicly traded company to raise funds to reduce debt.

It is one of several restaurant-deals in an active M&A category.

Catch up quick: Fat Brands needs funds to repay a $47 million loan that is alleged to have been fraudulently extracted.