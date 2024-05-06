Tide Rock has acquired contract packaging company Premier Packaging, president Brooks Kincaid tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The paper and packaging sector has become a hot area for private equity due to its typically resilient end markets and replicable "value creation" playbook.

Zoom in: The private equity firm paid for the company in cash as well as an offer to convert that into Tide Rock equity if they so choose.

Premier Packaging "fits a very important and consistent need for a large variety of companies, and they happen and then they also happen to be located in a good spot to develop on," Kincaid says.

The Memphis, Tennessee company has three warehouses near the Memphis International Airport, a major domestic and international hub.

Part of what Tide Rock set out to do is to bring more awareness to Premier's brand and capabilities, Kincaid says.

By the numbers: Tide Rock didn't disclose financial terms, but said it typically looks for companies in the range of a multiple of 4x-5x on an EBITDA of $2 million to $5 million.

The latest: Premier Packaging has tapped Ignacio Campos, who was previously an executive at KIK Consumer Products' pool division and Master Lock Company, as its new CEO.

He will work with closely with founder Bill McNeil, the company says.

What's next: Premier Packaging wants to expand its customers and new product categories beyond its CPG and manufacturing base.

The company will also aim to expand in new geographies where it can "replicate the same model with the right partner," Campos says.

The company plans to add more services, such as in warehousing and third-party logistics.

The big picture: There were more than 2,000 transactions in the space since 2007, with about 84 of those deals exceeding a value greater than $1 billion and 11 that were over $5 billion, according to a 2023 Bain & Co. report.