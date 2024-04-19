Small and midsized businesses in the U.S. are increasingly looking to tie-up with private equity. Why it matters: Many private businesses — especially family-run ones — want to turn a page without courting a corporate takeover.

What they're saying: There's lots of generational change happening at small and midsized businesses, says Don McCree, vice chair and head of commercial banking at Citizens Financial Group.

The pandemic may have disrupted those timelines, but now is when "they're feeling good about their businesses, and they feel like they've weathered the storm," McCree tells Axios.

"People that want to transact are beginning to transact in some significant scale," he says, adding a logical place for these companies may be private equity.

Between the lines: Some management teams want to stay involved and may be concerned about a strategic merger, McCree says.

Private equity can offer more creative terms, and the right operating partner could do multiple acquisitions that could expand their business and leave their ownership position worth more.

"The whole private equity game has changed from one of financial engineering to [adding] a lot of operational value," McCree says.

By the numbers: About three-quarters of U.S. SMBs surveyed say they're looking at private equity as "a source of current or future partnership and funding," according to a Citizens report.