Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios
Small and midsized businesses in the U.S. are increasingly looking to tie-up with private equity.
Why it matters: Many private businesses — especially family-run ones — want to turn a page without courting a corporate takeover.
What they're saying: There's lots of generational change happening at small and midsized businesses, says Don McCree, vice chair and head of commercial banking at Citizens Financial Group.
Between the lines: Some management teams want to stay involved and may be concerned about a strategic merger, McCree says.
By the numbers: About three-quarters of U.S. SMBs surveyed say they're looking at private equity as "a source of current or future partnership and funding," according to a Citizens report.